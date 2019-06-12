Louise Werner

June 20, 1943 - June 9, 2019



EDMOND

Louise Reynolds Werner, "Weezie", left this world gracefully and peacefully on June 9, 2019 after 75 years of sharing her love of life with all she met. She was born June 20, 1943, the daughter of Ruth Knight Reynolds and Daniel Leon Reynolds in Pittsburgh, PA. Louise grad-uated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Eden Hall and Duquesne University. She taught school in Prince George's County, Maryland and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Louise married George Werner on July 16, 1966. She delighted in all things related to her family. Weezie was a beloved friend and shared a special bond with her sister, Jody Flood. Louise was bright and lively and possessed a delightful sense of humor. Weezie was a loving wife, amazing mother, and doting grand-mother. Louise was blessed with gifts of service and hospitality. During her marriage she enthusiastically embraced new horizons. She made family homes in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Oklahoma. Louise was active in her church. She was a religious education teacher, a Bible study leader, and she taught in summer Bible school. She served as an Eucharistic minister-greeter and altar server. Her greatest pleasure was her family. Weezie enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and was very proud of their accomplishments. She is survived by her husband, George Werner, their daughters, Beth DeGrace and Amy Johnson, their husbands, Derek DeGrace and Chip Johnson, along with her sister, Jody, and her brother, Daniel Reynolds. The five joys of Weezie's life were her amazing grandkids, Ingrid and Reynolds Johnson and Lily, Frederic, and Alex DeGrace. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Integris Hospice, who provided Weezie with com-passionate and loving end of life care, at 4334 N.W. Expressway, Ste. 106A, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 , at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, OK.