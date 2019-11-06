|
|
Wesley Harold HARRAH, OK
Manwell
Sept. 18, 1930 - Nov. 4, 2019
Born in Oklahoma City to Winifred B. Deal and Ralph West Manwell. Harold left this earth on November 4th, 2019 at the age of 89 years.
Harold was a life-time pio-neer farmer and dairy farmer. His joy was watching the crops grow, his cattle thrive and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. His wishes and prayers were for all to be happy and prosper.
Harold was a man of integrity and strong values, a man of his word and he instilled those values in his children.
He was the recipient of numerous crop production awards as well as Farmer of the Year.
Harold served on the Harrah Public School Board of Education for eight years as well as the Harrah United Methodist Church Council. He was a faithful member of the Harrah United Methodist Church.
Besides his family he loved to hunt. His bird dogs were his prized possession. Harold also loved sports, he could shoot and make 3 pointers well into his 70's.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Rosalie Doxsie Manwell, his children, Gary (Jane), Susan (Ron) Goade and Scott (Karen), six grandchildren, Staci (Keith), Mark (Shari), Stephanie (Jeff), Bryan (Laura), Tyler and Courtney, Renise (Scot), and Sean (Nichole); 14 great-grand-children, Collyn, Kennedy, Carli, Parker, Ava, Nathan, Emerson, Maeli, Sutton, Steele, Sydnee, Ella, Kasey, Kayden; and great great grandson Kingston; one brother, Ralph Dean and two sisters, Gayle Hoag and Karen Lennox; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Harrah United Methodist Church in Harrah on Thursday, November 7th, at 10:00 A.M.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019