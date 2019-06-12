Robert Wayne White

March 6, 1927 - June 8, 2019



EDMOND

Robert Wayne "Bob" White passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born to William Allen and Merle (Earnhart) White in Spokane, MO. After graduation from Spo-kane High School he attended OMA, which equipped him to serve in Germany. Bob then attended Oklahoma A&M, (now Oklahoma State University), earning a degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduation he began working for Southwestern Bell and was assigned to the Army Signal Corps in New Jersey. There he met Mary Alice Hutchinson and they married in 1952. He made numerous moves with the company, each earning him a promotion. In 1970, Bob accepted the position of General Plant Manager with Southwestern Bell in Oklahoma City which he held until his retirement in 1988. Bob was active in Oklahoma City Beautiful Community Council, Rotary, as well as many other civic organizations. He was active in his Church and Bible Study Fellowship where he served as an elder and leader for many years. He and Mary traveled extensively and he was finally able to play golf, a sport which he loved. Bob was a true gentleman and a man of principle, with a sharp mind and quick wit. He was respected by his co-workers and employees, deeply loved and admired by his family and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Mary, of 67 years. Bob is survived by his sister, Flodene Pippert of Waverly, OH; three children, Debbie Brown and husband Monte of McAlester, Steve and wife Julie of Springfield, MO, and Richard and wife Sherri, also of Springfield, MO; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The Funeral will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel with a reception to follow. Burial will be Saturday in Highlandville, MO.