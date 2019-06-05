Wilbur "Pepper"

Blackwell

Oct. 25, 1923 - Jun. 2, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Wilbur "Pepper" Blackwell was born on October 25, 1923 in Halls, TN. After graduating from high school, Pepper was drafted and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After the war he returned to Halls, where he met and married the love of his life, Jean. They moved to Oklahoma in the late '40s and Pepper graduated from OBU and began his career in education. They settled in Midwest City where Pepper taught and was a principal for 35 years. "Mr. B" as he was known had three great loves: the Lord, his family, and his students. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Floy; his beautiful wife, Jean; his younger brother, Harold; and his son, David. He is survived by his son, Tommy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all of the lives he touched as an educator and longtime member of FBC Midwest City. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, from 4pm-8pm at Ford Funeral Service. Services will be held 2pm Thursday, June 6, at First Baptist Church of Midwest City.