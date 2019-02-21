Wilbur Arthur Derby

November 19, 1933 - February 20, 2019



DEL CITY

Wilbur Arthur Derby was born on November 19, 1933 in Colorado Springs, CO to Art and Faye Derby. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Education from the University of Colorado and was a member of the Buffaloes wrestling team. Will was a teacher and wrestling, golf, and football coach for 31 years ending his career in Mid-Del Public Schools. He was an avid sports fan and a natural athlete. His favorite sport was golf and he excelled at it, playing for several years on the PGA Senior Tour. Will was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria, his parents, and sisters, Carol and Laura. He is survived by his daughters, Lorna Goodnoh and husband Mark, Hope Kemp and husband Lance, and son, John Derby, his five grandchildren, Lyndye Goodnoh and her fiance John Steen, Leslie Cobb and her husband Joshua, Megan Derby , and Dylan Kemp, and 2 great grandchildren, Portland and Austin Cobb. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Anson and Nancy Derby, sister, Grace and many nieces and nephews. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Oklahoma Golf Association Foundation, 2800 Coltrane Pl., Suite 2, Edmond, OK 73034. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Friday, February 22nd, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 10am Saturday, February 23rd, at Sooner Baptist Church with burial to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary