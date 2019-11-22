|
|
Wilbur J. Greb OKLAHOMA CITY
July 8, 1934 - Nov. 19, 2019
Wilbur J. Greb passed away on November 19, 2019 at his home in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born on July 8, 1934 to Fredick and Ola Mae Greb in Chattanooga, OK. Wilbur liked golfing, watching sports especially the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 44 years, Wanda Greb; two daughters, Vickie Greb and Carol Skinner and husband Kevin; three step-sons, Ray Clark, Jim Clark and wife Donna, Don Clark and wife Traci; grandchildren, Angela, Andrea, Nicole, Zach and Jacob; great grandchild, Juliana; one brother, Samuel Greb and wife Lola; one sister, Anna Lee Buck. He is preceded in death by his son, Johnny Greb; parents; sister, Nanalu Pacheco. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Moore Cemetery, Moore, OK. Services are under the direction of John Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019