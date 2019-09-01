|
Wilbur Everett OKLAHOMA CITY
Thorsen
March 31, 1920 - Aug. 29, 2019
Wilbur Everett Thorsen was born March 31, 1920, to Norwegian parents Martin and Gena Thorsen in Fairview, MT. He was the youngest child with five brothers and one sister. In 1943, as he was beginning pilot training in the U.S. Army (soon to become U.S. Air Force), he met his future wife, Lenora Short. They were married before he left to help with the war effort. Two of his brothers, Sam and Dick, joined the military during this period. Wilbur's assignment was to fly C46 and C47 planes over the Himalayas from bases in India and Burma bringing much needed supplies to troops after land operations had been cut off. 1,314 crew members died, 1,171 survived and 345 were missing. He received numerous U.S. medals (Distinguished Flying Cross), and in 1991, received the Chinese Air Memorial Award. He returned to OKC and his wife, Lenora, after the war ended. They adopted two children, Gay and Greg, who are now deceased. Lenora passed away in 2009. Wilbur worked for Exxon (Humble Oil) 18 years. During his early employment, he went to night school at OCU and earned his geology degree. After Exxon, he worked for ODOT for 27 years. He coached Little League, enjoyed tennis and played golf until age 96. He attended the OKC First Presbyterian Church from 1948 to the present. He served as a deacon and choir member. He volunteered at Integris for over 10 years playing the piano and singing. Services are to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019