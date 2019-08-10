|
|
Willard Earl Baker Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
June 28, 1939 - Aug. 5, 2019
Willard Earl Baker, Jr, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1939, to Willard and Marie Baker, of Oklahoma City. While growing up in Oklahoma City, he played little league baseball, had a large paper route and was an active member of the Western Hills Baptist Church. Willard also became an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, not only achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, but persevered to attain his God and Country award. Willard graduated from Southeast High School in 1957, where he met Rita Gayle Cope. They were married on May 1, 1959. They resided in Oklahoma City, where they raised four children. He attended Oklahoma City University and received his associate's degree in business. Willard enlisted in the United States Army in 1957, completed his basic training and remained active in the Army Reserve with over 30 years of service when he retired with the rank of master sergeant. He began his professional career in 1958 with Western Electric that later became known as AT&T.
Willard was an avid hunter, excellent golfer and enjoyed fishing. He was also a longtime member of the Western Gun Club, where he excelled in the areas of trap, skeet and sporting clays. In addition, he was an expert marksman with a bow and arrow. In his later years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles as well as becoming a CLEET certified instructor and conducted courses for the concealed carry law. He was a great mechanic, very capable with his hands and could fix and build most anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Freeman and husband Glenn Freeman, of Haslet, TX; daughter, Tracey Swan and husband Sheldon Swan, of Edmond, OK; son, Dean Baker, of Edmond, OK; daughter, Carrie Morris, of Edmond, OK; sister, Dona Wadsworth, of Dalton, AR; and brother, David Baker, of Livingston, TX. In addition, he leaves behind four granddaughters, four grandsons and one great-grandson.
Services will be Aug. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Crawford Family Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. A Visitation will be held on Aug. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 10, 2019