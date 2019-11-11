Home

Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
WILLIAM BERTOLASIO


1953 - 2019
William "Bill"
Bertolasio
Feb. 10, 1953 - Nov. 7, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, William "Bill" Bertolasio passed away at age 66. Bill was born Feb. 10, 1953, in Chateauroux, France, to Victor Romano Bertolasio and Ruby Pauline Womack. Bill worked as an electrician for the State of Oklahoma for 33 years. He enjoyed working with wood and had a passion for music, dancing and reading. He was a kind and generous person who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kimberly; his two daughters, Leslie Williams & husband Cory and Shirley Smith & husband Justin; stepdaughter, Misty; seven granddaughters; his sisters, Sherree and Debbie; brothers, Lawrence, Paul, and his adopted brother Cedric; and many nephews and nieces. Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Barnes Friederich, 1820 S. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK, at 10 a.m. Graveside Service followed by Luncheon for family at the residence. Donations may be made to Integris Hospice House.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 11, 2019
