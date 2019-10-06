|
William Kirk Byler, Sr. NEWALLA, OK (PREVIOUS) - JACKSONVILLE, FL
December 8, 1941-September 27, 2019
William Kirk Byler, Sr. born December 8, 1941 passed Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a 40 year com-bined re-tired police-man from the City of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County. He enjoyed Law Enforcement and his service to his community and fellow peers. He also enjoyed Politics, his Masonic and Shrine Brothers and activities, fish-ing, animals and was an avid collector of pipes and pocket watches.
He was a 35 plus year resident of Newalla, Oklahoma prior to moving to be with family in Jacksonville, Florida in 2016. He lived happily in Jacksonville with family, lived for debating politics, enjoying Sunday family dinners, attending events for his two younger great grandsons, history and his cats. William was always known for telling everyone he met, "Life is Choices".
He was married to the Love of his life, Anna Ed Dena (Boozer) Byler, for more than 53 years, before she preceded him, to be with the Lord, in April 2013. He is also preceded in death by his parents Curtis and H. Nadine Byler, and grandmother Connie Hunt. He leaves behind his son, William K. Byler, Jr. and wife Yvonne of Little Axe, OK, four grand-children, Robin (Byler) Ramaghi (Jacksonville, FL), Cynthia Byler, Jennifer Byler and Michael Byler (all three of Little Axe, OK.). He had 3 great-grandsons, Bryson Byler (12), Rylan Ramaghi (5) and Radley Ramaghi (4), 2 half-sisters and 3 half-brothers, cousins and close friends he thought of as family.
A memorial service will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on October 22, 2019 at 11 am, at: Absolute Economical Funeral Home, 7721 NW 10th Street, OKC, OK 73127. He and his wife, Anna will be laid at their final resting place together, in a private service, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Lubbock, Texas.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019