William J. (Bill) Clark OKLAHOMA CITY
William J. (Bill) Clark passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born August 07, 1947 and a native of Elizabethtown, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Lori) F. Clark, both of his parents and a brother. He retired as a SMSgt from the USAF and from the USPS as a letter carrier. He is survived by his daughters, Krystal (Kevin Tinsley), of the home and Tracy (Todd) Sargent of Baldwinsville, NY, as well as two sisters, one nephew, three nieces, four great nephews and three great nieces. A private memorial service will be held in the spring.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019