Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM CLARK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM CLARK Obituary

William J. (Bill) Clark


OKLAHOMA CITY
William J. (Bill) Clark passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born August 07, 1947 and a native of Elizabethtown, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Lori) F. Clark, both of his parents and a brother. He retired as a SMSgt from the USAF and from the USPS as a letter carrier. He is survived by his daughters, Krystal (Kevin Tinsley), of the home and Tracy (Todd) Sargent of Baldwinsville, NY, as well as two sisters, one nephew, three nieces, four great nephews and three great nieces. A private memorial service will be held in the spring.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.