Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK 74145
918-663-2233
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Village Christian Church
9401 Ridge View Drive
OKC, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DEAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM DEAS


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM DEAS Obituary

William Terrill "Terry"
Deas
February 3, 1944 - August 4, 2019

TULSA
William Terrill "Terry" Deas passed at his home on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, in Tulsa. Terry was born to John and Luverne Deas on February 3rd, 1944 in Tulsa. As a young man served in the National Guard. Terry retired from Xerox Corp. after 37 years of service. He spent most of his retirement lovingly caring for his wife of 52 years, Nichole who suffered from MS. He was preceded in death by his son Ryan Deas, wife, Nichole Deas, and par-ents, John and Luverne Deas.
He is survived by son, Matthew Deas and wife Shelly of Edmond; grandsons, Ryan Deas and Blake Sutton; sisters, Jan Deas of Florida and Kathy Hoffman of Kentucky; and a special friend, Ann Garrett of Tulsa.
Memorial Service will be 1:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Village Christian Church, 9401 Ridge View Drive, OKC, OK. Please share memories at www.moorefuneral.com Moore Funeral Homes-South-lawn Chapel, (918) 663-2233.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now