William Terrill "Terry" TULSA
Deas
February 3, 1944 - August 4, 2019
William Terrill "Terry" Deas passed at his home on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, in Tulsa. Terry was born to John and Luverne Deas on February 3rd, 1944 in Tulsa. As a young man served in the National Guard. Terry retired from Xerox Corp. after 37 years of service. He spent most of his retirement lovingly caring for his wife of 52 years, Nichole who suffered from MS. He was preceded in death by his son Ryan Deas, wife, Nichole Deas, and par-ents, John and Luverne Deas.
He is survived by son, Matthew Deas and wife Shelly of Edmond; grandsons, Ryan Deas and Blake Sutton; sisters, Jan Deas of Florida and Kathy Hoffman of Kentucky; and a special friend, Ann Garrett of Tulsa.
Memorial Service will be 1:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Village Christian Church, 9401 Ridge View Drive, OKC, OK. Please share memories at www.moorefuneral.com Moore Funeral Homes-South-lawn Chapel, (918) 663-2233.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 8, 2019