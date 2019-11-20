Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main Street
Moore, OK
View Map
WILLIAM DORRIS


1951 - 2019
William Wayne Dorris


OKLAHOMA CITY
William Wayne "Buzz" Dorris, 68, passed away on November 17, 2019. Buzz was born on October 21, 1951 in OKC to William Oliver and Floydena Marigold (Williams) Dorris. Buzz was a graduate of UCO with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Buzz retired from the Hertz Corporation and after that worked several more years at Tinker Air Force Base. Buzz is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lawanda (Smith) Dorris; 3 children, Sammie Knight and Bryan Adams, Freedom Smith and husband Barry, and Joey Smith and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Keaton, Jaden, Kylee, Logan, and Blake. Visitation will be on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019, noon to 9:00 at the John Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Funeral Services will be on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main Street, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019
