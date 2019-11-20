|
|
William Wayne Dorris OKLAHOMA CITY
William Wayne "Buzz" Dorris, 68, passed away on November 17, 2019. Buzz was born on October 21, 1951 in OKC to William Oliver and Floydena Marigold (Williams) Dorris. Buzz was a graduate of UCO with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Buzz retired from the Hertz Corporation and after that worked several more years at Tinker Air Force Base. Buzz is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lawanda (Smith) Dorris; 3 children, Sammie Knight and Bryan Adams, Freedom Smith and husband Barry, and Joey Smith and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Keaton, Jaden, Kylee, Logan, and Blake. Visitation will be on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019, noon to 9:00 at the John Ireland Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway, Moore, OK. Funeral Services will be on Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main Street, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 20, 2019