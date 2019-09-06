|
|
William Joe Dunlap CHILLICOTHE, TX
William J. (Bill) Dunlap was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on October 9, 1929, to Oscar and Lanie Dunlap. After a short time in Hardeman County, Texas, the family moved to Oklahoma City where he grew up in a happy and loving home. William passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Quanah, Texas.
After graduating from Classen High School, Bill attended Texas A&M where he graduated second in his class, earned a Bachelor's of Science in Food Science Tech-nology and was commissioned into the United States Army. Bill then served his county as a Lieutenant in the closing days of the Korean War, earning a Purple Heart for wounds suffered while attempting to turn a strong Chinese attack on American positions. After returning from Korea, Bill worked briefly in the food industry prior to enrolling in the University of Oklahoma to pursue a grad-uate degree. While attending OU, he met and married the love of his life, Lilly Bell Dunlap, on June 2, 1957.
Upon graduating, Bill worked for Kerr-McGee in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, before accepting a position at the Robert S. Kerr Environmental Research Laboratory in Ada, Oklahoma. During his tenure at Kerr Lab, Bill worked with a group he referred to as his "Band of Brothers" as they developed techniques and made the first steps in the study of ground water pollution.
In January of 1969, Bill and Lilly had a son, Jeffrey Dunlap, and raised him in Ada. Despite the press of his work, Bill always had time for his family, and never was a son more loved. After retiring in 1991, Bill and Lilly moved to Oklahoma City and enjoyed travel and an active social life. On March 26, 2001, their grandson, William Thomas Dunlap, was born, and they both got to see him grow up into a fine young man. Bill was preceded by Lilly Bell Dunlap on March 5, 2015 and leaves behind Jeffrey Dunlap, son, and William Thomas Dunlap, grandson and numerous other friends and family. He will be sorely missed.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Methodist Church in Chillicothe, Texas.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 6, 2019