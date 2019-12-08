|
William John Fors, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 25, 1937 - Dec. 3, 2019
William John Fors Jr., M.D., age 82, of Oklahoma City, left this earth on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, following a battle with dementia. Bill was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Dearborn, MI. He graduated from the University of Michigan specializing in cardiology before serving our country in Vietnam as a physician with the United States Navy. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Mary Burkman.
An opportunity presented itself with the Cardiovascular Clinic that would bring Bill and Mary to Oklahoma City in 1972. Bill also served as the Chief of Cardiology for Deaconess Hospital for 28 years. After working part time as a consulting cardiologist for the Federal Aviation Administration, Bill fully retired to care for Mary.
Dr. Fors was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth; his stepmother, Opal; and his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary. He is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer Stephenson, of Edmond; and Ashley Parker (Russell), of Edmond; his grandchildren, Quinn Stephenson and Caylin Conley; and his dog, Lucky.
Bill had fond memories of attending and working at Camp Charlevoix in Michigan during summers in his youth. He transferred that love of the outdoors and water to his family and continued to travel to Michigan with them every summer to spend time on Lake Michigan. He and Mary were fortunate to own a home on Five Lakes in Sulphur, OK, and they spent years relaxing there on their own, with family, and always with Lucky. Bill enjoyed reading, photography, and collecting art. His generosity, compassion, and snarky wit will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dr. Fors' name to the Oklahoma Chapter of the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019