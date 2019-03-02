William Floyd

Foster III

Oct. 16, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

William Floyd "Bill" Foster III passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Bill was born Oct. 16, 1938, to Frances Catherine (Wells) and William Floyd Foster Jr. He married his soul mate, Alma Julia (Thedford), on July 1, 1966.

Bill served in the United States Air Force for four years, worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a civilian employee until retirement, after which he ran his own business, nationally known Williams Hard Cast, from 1997 until 2008.

Bill was a strong man who built a life he loved and didn't rely on anyone's assistance. He was known to say what he meant, expected others to do the same, and wouldn't hesitate to tell them so. You could often hear his loving wife ask him if he remembered to take his nice pills that day.

Bill was a wonderful storyteller, had a discerning eye and loved to talk about the past and Oklahoma history. He loved tigers, baseball, crossword puzzles, card games, and smoking. Bill believed in living life to the fullest and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He had a sweet tooth, always had peanut brittle within reach, and for a time, enjoyed a pint of ice cream every night.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Frances; his father, William; sister, Frances; wife, Alma; and son, Billy.

He is survived by his brother, Gary; daughters, Susan and Sherry; son, Eugene; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6809 East Reno Avenue in Midwest City on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2 p.m.