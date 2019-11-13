|
OKLAHOMA CITY
William H. Dunlap, Jr.
Jan. 30, 1939 - Nov. 7, 2019
William H. Dunlap Jr. who completed his circle of life Nov. 7, 2019 was a man who was respected, liked, loved by all who knew him. His circle began Jan. 30 1939 in Oklahoma City, the first born son of William H. Dunlap Sr. and Odessa Jones Dunlap. William attended Oklahoma City Public Schools and graduated from Douglass Senior High School in 1958. He believed in hard work as he began what would become his life's work in the 9th grade. He started as a dishwasher and watched and learned the art and skill of the food business. He eventually became the Chef at Glen's Hickory Inn, one of the premier restaurants of the time. At various times he worked two jobs. He was a Chef at a Val Gene's Restaurant, Dub Adams Catering and Catering by Finley. He retired after many years to fully enjoy working outside on his lawn, golfing (best dressed but not best golfer), and exercising at the Y (more socializing, less exercising) and being with family. His family consists of his wife of 61 years, Joyce Walker Dunlap (his high school sweetheart), son, William H. III and wife Barbara, OKC; son, Christopher of Austin, TX; grandchildren, William Christopher of Wichita, KS, Brittany Braggs, husband Kirk and forthcoming great-grandson Nico Adonis of Houston, TX, Juliette of OKC, Janese Gaddis and husband Keyon, great-grandchildren Kaylen, Julian and Kamille of Dayton, OH. William is survived by brothers Melvin and David, sisters Gaynell Hammons and Janice Carraway of CA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cora Adell Smith and Jacqueline Brown; brothers, Jack, Elwood, Albert and Thomas. William leaves many nieces and nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends who will certainly miss him. There will be no funeral service. William and his family have planned a joyous and delicious celebration of his life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019