William H. Malan KINGSTON
September 19, 1952 - August 7, 2019
Bill was born in Oklahoma City to Harold and Rita Malan. He passed away at his home in Kingston, Oklahoma at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. He attended Putnam City High School, served in the U.S. Navy and then attended trade school at Penn State University. He retired from a lifelong career of fire protection with Smith Fire Suppression. He married Steffanie J. Lecompte on July 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, and they moved to Lake Texoma in 2010. His loves in life included fishing and powerboating, playing as well as collecting billiard items, his dogs, fine dining and wine, and spending time with friends and family. His smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Steffanie, and his father Harold Malan. He is survived by children Amy Thrower and husband Josh, William H. Malan II (L.B.), Jon Paul Weaver and wife Jamie, and Nicholas and Joseph Lecompte. He is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Zickefoose, Ashton, Nicholas, and Case Thrower, and Devyn and Elizabeth Weaver. Finally, he is survived by his mother Rita Malan, his sister Sharon Hart and husband Skip and extended family members and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at his boat house on Saturday, August 17th, from 11:00-1:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019