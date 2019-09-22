|
|
William Allen "Bill" OKLAHOMA CITY
Hatchell
Jan. 4, 1936 - Sept. 19, 2019
Bill Hatchell, 83, passed away Thursday at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Oklahoma City to Amster A. and Bonnie Louise (Pipkin) Hatchell, Bill graduated from Capitol Hill High School, where he ran track. Bill married the love of his life, Mary Van Buren, on Aug. 3, 1958, and, to this union, two sons were born, Anthony Allen and William Kennith. He enlisted in the Army National Guard 45th Infantry Division shortly before graduating high school, where he achieved the rank of staff sergeant in his eight years of service. He then enlisted in the Air National Guard and achieved the rank of master sergeant in his eight years of service. He began working at Southwestern Bell shortly after graduating high school, where he worked for 35-plus years, retiring as a 2nd line Supervisor from SWB/AT&T in 1991. After retirement, he and Mary served with the Telephone Pioneers. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will always be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and his love for his family. He loved skiing, fishing, camping, OU football and taking countless vacations with his wife and family, especially to Destin, FL. On June 9, 1994, he received the most precious gift from an unknown donor in WV. He received a heart transplant that allowed him to enjoy 25-plus years more with his family, who are eternally grateful. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents, Bill & Hazel Brogdon; and three sisters, Janice, Verna Mae & husband Lloyd, and Tracey. He is survived by wife and soul mate of 61-plus years, Mary; sons, Tony & wife Lisa and William & his wife Sheri; grandsons, Ryan & wife Krystal, DJ & wife Bailey, Quinten, Michael, and Lindsey; and his great-grandchildren, Peyton, Morgan, Harper, Madden, and one on the way. He is also survived by stepbrother, Hank Allison & wife Cheryl; brothers-in-law, Jr. Ware and Roy Jenkins; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. James Catholic Church or Telephone Pioneers. There will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley, Oklahoma City. To share a memory with Bill's family, visit www.vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019