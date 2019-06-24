William "Marlin"

Hawkins

Oct. 6, 1935 - June 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

On Friday, June 21, 2019, William "Marlin" Hawkins, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 83. Marlin was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Dill City, OK to James and Lula (Prescott) Hawkins. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Accounting from Texas Tech in Lubbock TX. Marlin worked at Mobil Oil in Dallas, TX; Midland, TX; and Hobbs, NM. From there, he worked in Pampa, TX for Talbet Oil and Gas. At this time, he became an Ordained Minister. Then he moved to work at the Glorietta Conference Center in Glorietta, NM. He was called to work as the Administrator of Education at The First Baptist Church in Duncan, OK. Then he moved to Oklahoma City where he became the Chief Financial Officer of the Oklahoma Baptist General Convention for which he worked over 25 years. Marlin never met a stranger; he would seek out visitors at church and welcome them with open arms. He always had a contagious smile that could brighten anyone's day. He loved his family, and would do anything for them. Many people would remark how they enjoyed his sermon called "Plowing Out The Corners." Marlin was an honorable courageous Christian, who had a kind and caring heart. Marlin was preceded in death by his parents, James & Lula; and two sons, Mike and Stacy. He is survived by his wife, Patsy; brother, James Klee & his wife Ruth; nephews, Brad and Grant; daughter-in-law, Patricia; grandchildren, Quinton, Morgan, James Jr, and Bethany; and two great-grandchildren, Alayna and Gunner. Viewing will be Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, 6-8 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2 p.m. at Council Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Memory Care, Baptist Village Communities of OK, Inc. 3800 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73112. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary