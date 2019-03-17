Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
WILLIAM JULIAN

William Virgil Julian
Sept. 13, 1929 - March 15, 2019

BETHANY
William "Bill" Julian, of Bethany, OK, is survived by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine "Geri"; daughter, Liann McCaslin, of Yukon, OK; son, Larry, of Jonesboro, AR; four grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Mercer - Adams Funeral Service. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019
