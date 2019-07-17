William L. Baker, MD

October 26, 1933 - July 9, 2019



NORMAN

William L. Baker MD, age 85, died peacefully in Norman Regional Hospital July 9, 2019.

A Celebration of Life at the First Presbyterian Church of Norman is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, July 19.

Survivors are his wife, Paula of Norman; and daughters, Julia Baker (Susan Miller) of Seattle and Christine Baker O'Neil (The Rev. Mike O'Neil) of Wheeling, WV; and granddaughter, Grace O'Neil.

He was born October 26, 1933, to the late William H. Baker and Gertrude Rice Baker of Broken Arrow, OK.

Dr. Baker graduated from Broken Arrow High School an d Oklahoma State University. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Oklahoma and interned at Wichita Wesley Hospital. He was a psychiatry resident at Griffin Hospital where he was a staff member for many years. He also worked at the Outpatient Clinic at the Oklahoma City Veterans Hospital and was an adjunct professor in the OU School of Medicine.

He was a Renaissance Man. He was life-long model airplane enthusiast. He was nationally known as a designer, builder and competitor in model airplane contests. Later in life he took painting lessons at the Firehouse Art Center and had a one-man show. He was a docent at the Oklahoma City Art Museum and the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. He also taught adult painting lessons.

A Veteran, he was the psychiatrist for the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1967. He earned a Bronze Star for creative psychiatry and setting up Army Social Services in Vietnam.

Dr. Baker was a resident of the Norman Veterans Center for the past five years. He enjoyed participating in arts projects supported by the center, the Firehouse Art Center, the State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Activity Director of the Norman Veterans Center, PO Box 1668, Norman OK 73070, or the Firehouse Center, 444 S. Flood Ave., Norman, OK 73069.

Arrangements were placed in care of Havenbrook Funeral Home. www. havenbrookfuneralhome.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019