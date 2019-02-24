Home

Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel
5820 Northwest 41st Street
Warr Acres, OK 73122
(405) 495-9292
WILLIAM MACKELVIE
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Huff Plaza of Spanish Cove Retirement Village
11 Palm St
Yukon, OK
William S. MacKelvie, 95, of Yukon, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. Born to Hugh & Lillian MacKelvie July 8, 1923, in Boston, MA, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1941. "Mac" enlisted shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor and served three and a half years in the U.S. Navy, earning nine Battle Stars and a Navy Unit Commendation. He married Janet Kenyon June 8, 1946. He spent most of his adult life working in various management positions for newspapers in Florida, Indiana and Oklahoma. He retired from The Oklahoman in 1985 after 23 years of service. He was active in many organizations, including the Board of Realtors, Home Builders Association and several regional and national newspaper advertising associations. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret; and Janet, his loving wife of 62 years. He is survived by his daughter, Janice McCalip, of Shawnee; son, Scott MacKelvie and wife Ellen, of Mission, TX; sister, Charlotte Crockett, of Marlboro, MA; his grandchildren, Jason McCalip and wife Melissa, of Shawnee; Cristian McCalip and wife Tara, of Tecumseh; Heather McCalip, of Tecumseh; Dr. Michael MacKelvie, of The Woodlands, TX; his great-grandchildren, David, Dylan, and Kylie Gerdon, of Tecumseh; and Carllie Peters, of Seminole; numerous nieces, nephews, and close friend, Eula Mae Stewart, of Spanish Cove. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and residents of Spanish Cove Retirement Village as well as Mercy Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held in the Huff Plaza of the Spanish Cove Retirement Village at 11 Palm Street in Yukon, OK on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019
