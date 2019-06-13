William "Bill" Philip

Marks II

Oct. 4, 1946 - June 10, 2019



DEL CITY

William "Bill" Philip Marks II passed away on June 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born on October 4, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Louise (Ruh) Marks. He grew up in St. Louis and had two sisters. After high school, Bill joined the United States Air Force. Next, he moved to Pittsburgh , Kansas, where he owned and operated a scuba shop. In the late 70's, he moved to OKC, and started his own company, Oklahoma Aquatics. He married Vicki on June 15, 1991. They have one son, William Philip Marks III. Bill loved spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling with Vicki in their motor-home. He also enjoyed maintaining the lawn, and had a big personality. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Marks; his sister, Carole Miller; and his beloved cat, Big Boy. Survived by his wife, Vicki Marks; son, Will Marks (Cassandra Krug); sister, Pam Benoist; and other family and friends. No services are scheduled.