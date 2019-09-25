|
|
LTC (Retired) William Martin Toohey, Sr. LAWTON
July 16, 1925 - September 18, 2019
Memorial service for LTC (Retired) William Martin Toohey, Sr. will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain (MAJ) Tim
Gresham, Fort Sill, Oklahoma officiating.
Placement of the urn with full military honors will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Colum-barium, Elgin, Oklahoma.
LTC (Retired) William Martin Toohey, Sr., 94, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Lawton at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was born July 16, 1925 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Martin Isaiah and Gladys E. (LaDue) Toohey, the oldest of six children.
Bill graduated from Sparta High School on May 26, 1943 and enlisted in the United States Navy on May 27, 1943, serving with the Seabees in New Guinea and the Philippines. After his discharge in March of 1946 he attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He attended night school whenever possible and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree. He was elected into the Alpha Sigma Lambda National Honor Society. Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 proudly serving as an enlisted soldier, warrant officer and commissioned officer until his retirement in March of 1976 as a Lieutenant Colonel from his final duty station at the Pentagon. Among his many awards and honors he earned he was most proud of his Good Conduct Medal with Clusters.
Bill married Patty L. Hepner on October 21, 1951 in Mooreland, Oklahoma. After retirement, Bill and Patty resided in Alexandria, Virginia, Mooreland, Oklahoma, and Lawton. Bill loved playing baseball, softball and golf, and was an avid fan of OU football and softball as well as jogging and bicycling. He loved watching his grandchildren perform in their various activities as they grew up. Nothing made him happier than getting visits from his children, grandchildren, great grand-children and great-great grandchildren and hearing stories of their exploits.
Bill is survived by his wife Patty of the home, four children, Joan D. Hart of Woodward, Oklahoma, William M. Toohey, Jr. and wife Hyon-Jung of Dallas, Texas, James P. Toohey and wife Megan of The Colony, Texas, Barbara D. McDowell and husband Danny of Mooreland, Oklahoma, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Spencer Jenkins of Sparta, Wisconsin and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Patricia A. Harrie and husband Russ, Mary Lou Jenkins, Jackie L. Stage and husband Keith, two brothers, John L. Toohey and wife Hazel, Stanley A. Toohey and wife Dorothy, granddaughter, Jenner Toohey and great grandson, Braden Toohey.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at: www.beckerfuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019