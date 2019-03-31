Home

William Jackman
William Martineau Jackman


1940 - 2019

William Martineau
Jackman
December 25, 1940 - March 18, 2019

FT. MYERS, FL
JACKMAN, William Martineau, MD (Captain, U.S. Navy, Retired), age 79, passed away March 18, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of George J. Jackman, Sr. (Rabbit), and Patricia (Martineau) Jackman. Throughout his 31-year career in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps, he served in many Naval posts including: Jacksonville, FL; Kenitra, Morocco; Guam, the U.S. Naval Academy and the Commanding Officer of the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Melanie Jackman; son, Mike Jackman; sister, Patty Goff; brother, George Jackman Jr.; sister-in-law, Laurel Plesich; two grand-daughters and six nieces and five nephews.
Celebration of Life (family/ friends) will be followed by his internment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Bayshore Memory Care of Naples, FL and Vitas Hospice, Naples, for their responsible and compassionate care of him in his last journey of life. The family requests that Memorial Contributions be made to Vitas Healthcare of Naples:

(https://www.vitas.com/
about-us/howtodonate)

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019
