William 'Jared' Maupin
Oct. 26, 1989 - Nov. 28, 2004
'Dancing With The Angels' Memories surround us, but sadness found us. We'd do anything for more time. Never before has someone meant more and we can't get you out of our minds. There is so much that we don't under-stand - But we know...'you're dancing with the Angels'.
Happy 30th Birthday, Jared We love and miss you more than words can say.
Dad, Judy, sisters Callie, Katie, Abby and Sara; Gran Jan and Holder; aunt Barb and all of your family.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019