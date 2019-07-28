|
|
William T. (Bill ) CHANDLER, AZ
McCain
December 29, 1935 - July 19, 2019
Bill McCain, a long-time resident of Oklahoma City, Edmond and Dallas, passed away suddenly in Chandler, AZ at the age of 83. He was born on December 29, 1935 to William (Bill Sr.) and Liz McCain. Following high school, Bill's family relocated to Guthrie, OK. Bill attended the University of Oklahoma for one year prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served two years, stationed at Ft. Knox, KY in a Tank Battalion. He received an Honorable Discharge. He returned to Oklahoma City and attended Oklahoma City University while working at the Rothschild Men's Department.
Bill's professional life included employment with IBM Corporation and creating two successful computer-oriented businesses.
In 1957 he married the love of his life Sally West. He and Sally had two children daughter Kassy and son Tommy.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sally and daughter Kassy. He is survived by his son Tommy and granddaughter Sally Alina of Chandler, AZ. Bill led a fun filled life and was an amazing provider for his family. He loved to travel taking many family vacations to Europe and annual cruises. He specially had a passion for England. He will be very missed for all that knew and loved him.
A private memorial service will be held in Oklahoma City in the near future.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019