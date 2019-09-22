|
|
William Louis McMurry EDMOND
Feb. 8, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2019
The V. Rev. BASIL McMurry, Archpriest, departed this life Sept. 20, 2019, exchanging his 85 years and long struggle with cancer for a joyous reunion and eternal reward. He was preceded in death by his father, James Isaac McMurry; and mother, Edna Oleva Carter; and is survived by sons, William Scott and Roger Louis; his daughter-in-law, Robin Archer McMurry; his granddaughter, Erin Elizabeth McMurry Smith & husband Jarred; grandson, William Patrick Ryan; and his great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Katherine and Archer Miles Smith. Fr. BASIL was born in Jay, OK on Feb. 8, 1934, where his family lived until moving to Sand Springs, OK near the beginning of WWII. After graduating from Central High School in Tulsa, he joined the military and served as a 1st sergeant at Fort Chaffee, AR from 1957-59. Though not raised in a religious home, the young Fr. BASIL felt the call of God on his life, a prompting fed by a young woman he met in church – Bertha Helen Wing – who would become his bride and companion in ministry in 1959. Together, they provided a loving example of godly marriage to congregations in Turley, OK; Weiner, AR; and Atoka, OK before settling in Oklahoma City. Led by a relentless search for truth and authenticity, Fr. BASIL came to Orthodoxy and converted in 1987, devoting his entire passion and learning to the faith, and becoming ordained in 1992. In his various roles in the clergy of St. Elijah and St. James, he and Khouriya Bertha found no greater pleasure or accomplishment than in sharing their faith, time, and such gifts as they had with those who had so gladly welcomed and sustained them. We knew Fr. BASIL throughout his life as a kindly and wise man, a man of great humility and patience. A Visitation is scheduled to be held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, 2 to 6 p.m. at the St. Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, followed immediately by the funeral service (priestly order). Divine Liturgy and Orthodox funeral services will be held at St. Elijah's at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Flowers That Do Not Wither fund at St. Elijah's Orthodox Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019