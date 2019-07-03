Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM MURPHY

William F. "Bill"
Murphy Jr.
August 26, 1947 - June 30, 2019

YUKON
Bill was born in OKC to William and Ruby (Lowery) Murphy, He served his country in the US Army and Continued to work Faithfully for the Army National Guard until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Rita; 2 sons, Tom Murphy and Chad (Debbie) Murphy; 2 grand-children, Colin (Liz) and Cheyenne Oliver; and 5 great grandchildren. Services to celebrate this great man's life will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Bill's honor.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019
