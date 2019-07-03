|
|
William F. "Bill" YUKON
Murphy Jr.
August 26, 1947 - June 30, 2019
Bill was born in OKC to William and Ruby (Lowery) Murphy, He served his country in the US Army and Continued to work Faithfully for the Army National Guard until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Rita; 2 sons, Tom Murphy and Chad (Debbie) Murphy; 2 grand-children, Colin (Liz) and Cheyenne Oliver; and 5 great grandchildren. Services to celebrate this great man's life will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Bill's honor.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019