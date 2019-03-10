Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Armour Oaks Senior Living Community Chapel 8100 Wornall Road Kansas City , OK View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for WILLIAM PETERSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? WILLIAM PETERSON

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers William Lewis Peterson, Jr.

November 16, 1930 - March 5, 2019



KANSAS CITY

William L. Peterson, Jr. passed into eternal life with Jesus on March 5, 2019. Bill was born on Nov. 16, 1930, in Okmulgee, OK to parents Florence Caldwell Peterson and William L. Peterson, Sr. Bill graduated from Okmulgee High School, where he played fullback on the State Champion football team. He attended The University of Oklahoma, earning both a B.A. and his LL.B. A third generation lawyer, he was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar in 1954. He then served two years in the U.S. Air Force as a JAG officer. After completing his military service, he began practicing law in Oklahoma City, where he developed a commercial litigation practice. At the tender age of 30, Bill appeared before the United States Supreme Court to argue the first of three cases dealing with Interstate Commerce Commission matters. Bill continued his legal practice for several decades, but also became involved in several real estate developments. In the early 1980s, he and his business partners were the original developers of Bricktown, for which they were awarded the first "City Scape Award" by the OKC Arts Commission. Bill finished his legal career as an Administrative Law Judge for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, a position from which he retired at the age of 82.

In the late 1970s, Bill began sculpting, first as a hobby and later as a second career. Several of his sculptures became pubic monuments throughout Oklahoma, most notably the "Monument to Henry G. Bennett" on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

In 1957, Bill married Susanne Wilson Peterson. Together, they raised two children in the same lovely Heritage Hills home they shared for more than 50 years. Bill and Susie took great pride in their neighborhood, and Bill was the founding director of Historical Preservation, Inc., the Heritage Hills Neighborhood Association.

Bill was a founding member of Oklahoma Jail and Prison Ministries. For many years, he faithfully went into the Oklahoma City Municipal Jail to teach from the Bible and lead prisoners into the Christian faith. He was a member of Gideon International and served as President of North Camp, State Jail & Prison Ministry Chairman. He was also a regular leader of the Horizons Sunday School class at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved Susie (who died just eight days earlier) and his sister, Pat Laine. He is survived by his daughters, Ann P. Rodgers (John, deceased), of Oklahoma City; and Lauren P. English (Richard), of Leawood, KS; grandchildren, Katherine C. Barbier (Travis), Rachel E. Hutson (John), Jessie M. English, and Mitchell W. English; and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, D'Ann Warren (Tom).

In recent years, Bill and Susie relocated to Kansas City, but Bill's heart was always in Oklahoma. The Sooners football team has never known a more loyal fan. A joint Memorial Service for Bill and Susie will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Armour Oaks Senior Living Community Chapel, 8100 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Armour Oaks Senior Living Community. All gifts will be used for the refurbishment of the staff lounge - a project which is dear to the family's heart. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019