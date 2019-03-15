William A. Ray

June 22, 1934 - March 13, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

William Aloysious Ray, one of 8 children born to George Ray and Mary Feeley in Bronx, New York, on June 22, 1934. He married Wanda Hughes on April 20, 2002. Bill served 20 years in the US Air Force including one tour in the Korean War and two tours in the Vietnam War. Following his retirement, he was hired as an accountant for Transcon Trucking Co. There he ended his career after being declared 100% disabled for a service related disability by the Veterans Administration. He then spent the remainder of his life traveling and enjoying his family…his two greatest loves. He was a parishioner of St. Eugene Catholic Church of 20 years. He is survived by Janice, his first wife and the mother of his 6 children, two of which, Cynthia Diane and Mark Jeffrey preceded him in death. He is also survived by his current wife, Wanda; son, William J. Ray of Norman; three daughters, Deborah T. Quillio of Albany, New York, Mary P. Wise and husband Craig of Oklahoma City, and Elizabeth A. Schick and husband John of Edmond; six grandsons, Dain Wise and wife Kristine, Preston Wise, Christopher Acker, Justan Ray, Joseph Schick and Jeremy Schick; and two granddaughters, Olivia Quillio and Madeleine Quillio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Eugene Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary