William Robert (Bill) OKLAHOMA CITY
McWilliams, Jr.
Aug. 12, 1953 - July 31, 2019
Bill was the first son born to W.R "Bill" and Jean Johnson McWilliams. He attended Cleveland Elementary Schoo, Taft Junior High and North-west Classen before joining the founding class (1971) at Heritage Hall. Bill went on to study at the University of Oklahoma and worked many years in the Insurance business at various companies. Pre-ceding Bill in death were his sister, Jenny (1976), mother (2001), father (2007), and daughter Lauren (2016). Surviving Bill are his daughter Sarah, grandson Mason and granddaughters Lilyanna and Halo. Also his sisters Lynn (Tom) Rhue, Peggy McWiliams, Julie (Kent) Taylor and brother David McWilliams as well as many nieces and nephews. We will dearly miss Bill - and how he entertained us with his stories and recollections. How he loved his family, "old school" music, collecting vintage guns, sailing on Lake Hefner and exploring mines in the mountains near Crested Butte, Colorado, where the family vacationed. Joins us as we remember and celebrate the life of Bill - our father, grandfather and brother at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 10, at All Souls Chapel, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall 6400 N. Penn Avenue, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019