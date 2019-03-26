|
|
William R. Schulz MIDWEST CITY
Jan. 6, 1928 - Mar. 13, 2019
Bill was born in Malone, TX and passed in his home in MWC. Bill was a WW II Vet. He married Letha Tipton in 1958 and they moved to OKC in 1959, for a job as avionics radar mechanic at TAFB. He is survived by his wife Letha, son Michael, daughter Lisa and husband Ned Davis, grandchildren Savanna and Scottie Williams, and Austin Davis.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Mar. 28, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in MWC. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 26, 2019