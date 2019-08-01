|
William Scott Greene NORMAN, OK
Jun. 14, 1961 - Jul. 26, 2019
William Scott Greene, 58, of Norman, OK, passed away July 26, 2019 after a brief illness.
Scott was born in Bangor, Maine on June 14, 1961 to Katherine Angi-lee Nowlin and William Theo Greene.
He married Kelly Ann McGarvin of Okarche, OK July 1, 1995.
The couple had 2 beloved sons, Liam Joseph of Norman, OK and Daniel Garvin of the US Navy.
Scott graduated from Marlow, OK High School in the Class of 1979 and attended college at East Central State and OSU.
He was an RN, working for 20 years as a children's psychiatric nurse at Saint Anthony's in OKC. Scott was a gentle and nurturing nurse, who believed he made a difference in the lives of the children he worked with.
Scott loved music, playing the guitar and trumpet, as well as singing in church and with family. He enjoyed being outdoors, working out at the gym, going to the gun range to shoot and riding his motorcycle. He loved animals, especially dogs. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Norman, OK.
Scott is survived by his wife and sons, his mother and 3 siblings: Anna Stapleton, Jeana Little and Kelly Greene, as well as many nieces and nephews and many loving relatives and friends.
Scott was predeceased by his father and grandparents, Magnolia Welch and Rufus Nowlin, Taylor Store Community, OK and Grace Davis and Perry Lee Greene, Columbus, Georgia.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, in Norman, OK at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Scott was a special person with a kind smile and loving manner. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019