

























Jerry Searcy

Dec. 3, 1936 - June 3, 2019



BETHANY

William "Jerry" Searcy, 82, of Bethany, OK, left us too early, passing away unexpec-tedly and peacefully on June 3, 2019 in his favorite chair at home. Born on December 3, 1936 to "Spot" and "Clemie" Searcy in Ft. Worth, TX, Jerry married Marilyn Hamrick of Arp, TX and they were married 60 years. He was a devoted husband, dad, and papa who made sure his family knew how much he loved them. A longtime member of Council Road Baptist Church, Jerry faithfully served as a Children's Sunday School teacher and a treasured volunteer at The Cube Community Outreach Center. He would want all his friends to know that he is home with Jesus and he loves them. Jerry loved airplanes and all things aviation from a young age. He earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from The University of Texas and become an avid, lifelong Longhorn fan. He was very proud of his contribution to the design of the B747 aircraft during his tenure with the Boeing Co. in Seattle, WA. Upon leaving there, he finished his aviation career with the FAA in Oklahoma City, OK. Jerry enjoyed sailing, traveling, shooting, history, dogs (but no cats!), teaching kids in Sunday School, volunteering at The Cube, and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Jerry is survived by wife, Marilyn of Bethany, OK; daughter, Kay (Paul) Heath of Oklahoma City; sons, Craig (Cheryl) Searcy of Anchorage, AK and Darrell (Kelly) Searcy of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren Austin (Emily Haenny) Searcy of Brooklyn, NY, Tyler (Heidi Weaver) Heath of Los Angeles, CA, Cory and Taylor Searcy of Oklahoma City, OK, Cheyenne (Glen Floyd) Heath of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Sally Green of Longview, TX; brother, Waldo (Sherill) Searcy of Grapevine, TX; and many special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Services to celebrate J erry's life are viewing and visitation: Thursday, June 6, 5-7pm at Guardian Funeral Home, 5820 NW 41st St., Warr Acres, OK. Memorial Service Friday, June 7, 10am, at Council Road Baptist Church, 2900 N. Council Rd., Bethany, OK. Donations in Jerry's honor (no dang flowers!) may be made to: Wings OK, Adults with Special Needs Ministry at wingsok.org, House of Healing at house-of- healing.org, or Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children at obhc.org Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary