William Stoddart

Nov. 30, 1941 - June 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

On the morning of June 18, 2019, with the sun shining and a gentle breeze, the kind and gentle spirit of Willam "Bill" Stoddart left this earth for his heavenly journey. He was born on Nov. 30, 1941, was raised and lived most of his life in Oklahoma City. He was a decorated track athlete at John Marshall HS and held the Oklahoma State record in the 440 now known as 400m for 20 years, which earned him a track scholarship to the University of Kansas.

After college, Bill joined the Army Reserve and began a career in banking and as a stockbroker; midlife he began working in the funeral and cemetery business, where he found great joy in helping others.

Bill enjoyed working in the yard and always had a project underway; he and his wife Martha would shop antique stores and estate sales for treasures; and he was always in attendance of his grandchildren's activities.

Bill was greeted in heaven by his parents, Frank and Helen; and granddaughter, Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Martha; Beth and Tom Ward; David and Shannon Stoddart; John and Jina Stoddart; and grandchildren, William, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Nick, Alex, Madison, Kennedy, and Harrison.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery, OKC.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Bella Foundation on his behalf would be appreciated. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary