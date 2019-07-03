William "Bill" Arthur

Swanson

April 11, 1945 - June 30, 2019



TUTTLE

Bill, 74, passed away June 30, 2019. Bill was born April 11, 1945, to Margret and George Swanson in Muskogee, OK. Bill has two sons, whom he loved dearly, Tommy & wife Kelly and Chris & wife Dana. Bill had six grandkids that he loved and cherished more than anything, Casey, Ryan, Emily, Annie, Katie, and Gus. Bill served in the United States Army as a combat medic in Vietnam. He continued to serve as an Oklahoma City Police Officer for 25 years, retiring in 2000. He then went to the Grady County Sheriff's Office and worked there for five years. Viewing will be held 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday with the family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, July 5 at the South Lakes Chapel with committal services to follow at 2 p.m. at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019