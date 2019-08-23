Home

Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
William "Bill" Tibbett


1940 - 2019
William "Bill" Tibbett
Feb. 10, 1940 - Aug. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, William "Bill" Tibbett, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Bill was born in Arkansas in 1940. He married the love of his life in 1961. He retired from The Daily Oklahoman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and May Tibbett; brothers, Jimmy, Ken, Dwight; sisters, Betty Moody, Faye Pierman; his wife, Cheryl; and son, Richard. He is survived by daughter, Tona Phillips; grandchildren, Tiffany Valle, Christina Madden, Conner Madden; and great grand-children, Jayden, Amon, and Grayson. A Memorial Service to honor his life will be 3:00 PM Sat., August 24, at the South Colonial Chapel (6934 S. Western). Friends may leave condolences at www. vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019
