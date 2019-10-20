|
William Oliver Womble EDMOND
Feb. 14, 1933 - Oct. 12, 2019
"The Col" took his final flight to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, 2019, after a brief illness. He attended Baylor University, where he met the love of his life, wife Mary, to whom he was faithfully married for 59 blissful years. They had two wonderfully devoted sons, Bill and Mike. He became an Air Force pilot, where his overseas assignments included Spain, Germany, and Panama. He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; and wife, Mary. He is survived by his sons, Bill (wife Janie) and Mike (wife Irene); his precious grandchildren, who meant everything to him, Michelle (husband Matt), Billy (and their mother, Carol) Caitlin, and Ashley (husband Michael); and two great-grandsons, Jude DeForest and Mason Sisson. After struggling to encapsulate his life in words, it seemed to have been best expressed by one of his beloved grandchildren in the following post after learning about his passing: "My amazing Poppa Bill made his way home to my sweet grandma in his sleep yesterday morning. I wish I could give a better description of what an incredible man he was, but the words won't even come close to doing him justice. From flying C-130s all over the world and serving in Vietnam to pushing me, my sister and cousins as high as he could in the swing he built for us in the backyard, laying on the floor with Suzy the big golden retriever when she was afraid of storms, being by my Grandma's side day in and day out when she was sick for several years, donating monthly for years to countless charities for animals, veterans, hospitals, and never saying a word, holding people up and providing the most loving and honest assurance in painful times -- he did it all and he did all for his family. He got to meet not one, but two of his great-grandchildren in one year. For that I am forever thankful. I know for a fact he was truly one of the strongest, most selfless, intelligent, wholehearted, brave and just plain amazing men to grace this earth. I am so lucky to have been his granddaughter." Services are scheduled at his church home, the First Christian Church in Edmond, on Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m.
