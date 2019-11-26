Home

Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
WILLIE DAVIS


1940 - 2019
Willie C. Davis Jr.
Oct. 10, 1940 - Nov. 23, 2019

EDMOND
Willie C. Davis Jr., of Edmond, Oklahoma, was born October 10, 1940. Willie (Dub) passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on November 23, 2019, at the age of 79. Willie lived a very full life. He worked for his daddy's home construction business and later did cabinet and trim work. He spent 6 years in the Army and then retired from the National Guard, after 20 plus years of service. He was preceded in death, by his parents Willie C. and Ida Jane Davis, his wife Sue, his sons Willie Jr. and Chip and his sister Janey Tyrrell. He is survived by children Mary Ida Pearce and husband Jacky, Kenny Murray and wife Cheryl Gates, Kelly Graham, Mandy Graeber, Cindy Boles and husband Jeff, Michael Anderson and wife Lynette. Willie is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of family and friends. Services will be Wednesday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m., at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly Ave., Edmond, OK 73003. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Dub's name to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
