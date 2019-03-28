Wilma Inez Tubbs

Southwick

Jan. 11, 1929 - Mar. 20, 2019



GILBERT, AZ

Wilma Inez Tubbs Southwick, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, cattle herder, canasta card shark and Diamondbacks fan was born in Pine Valley, OK of David Tubbs and Erma Smith Tubbs. Wilma passed away on March 20, 2019 at home. On September 11, 1948, Wilma married the love of her life, Gene Southwick, and together they built a long and happy life.

A graduate of Pampa High in Texas, Wilma received her Bachelor's Degree from Missouri State University and a Master's Degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. Wilma established her career as a Special Education teacher in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Wilma is survived by her husband of 70 plus years, Jeff (son) and Julia Southwick of Oklahoma, Ellen (daughter) and Jim Taylor of Arkansas and Rebecca (daughter) and Jason Rodgers of Arizona as well as her four favorite people in the world, her grandsons, Warren and Garrett Taylor and Griffin and Brad Peterson. Wilma was preceded in death by her daughter, Claudia, her parents, two brothers and eight sisters and is survived by one sister, Fran Adkins of Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Wilma's family requests that you call your mom or other loved ones to let them know just how much you love them and hold them dear to your heart.

Services will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church-Corner of Hwy. 33 and Santa Fe (West of Guthrie) on Saturday, March 30, at 10:30.

