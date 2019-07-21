|
Wilma Ruth McDonald OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 18, 1917 - July 19, 2019
Wilma Ruth Hurst McDonald left this earthly life on July 19, 2019. She was born on Aug. 18, 1917, to William Isaac Hurst & Luemma Ferguson Hurst, of Calumet, OK.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, H. G. McDonald, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Janis K. McDonald Curry and her husband, Clark Curry, of Edmond; her grandchildren, Scott A. Curry and his wife Sumer and their children, Nick, Cody, Jules, and Kati, of Edmond; and Melissa A. Wilson and her husband, Richard, and their children, Dillon and Kathryn, of Oklahoma City.
Graveside service to be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Memorial Park Cemetery, arrangements with Demuth Funeral Home of Oklahoma City.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christian Heritage Academy, Attn: Band Account, 4400 SE 27th, Del City, OK 73115.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019