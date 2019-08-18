|
Winifred M. Porter OKLAHOMA CITY
April 9, 1921 - Aug. 14, 2019
Winifred (Mom) went to sleep in the arms of Jesus last Wednesday in Oklahoma City, OK, and we pray she awoke in Heaven to her loving husband and precious daughter. She was 98 years old and was born in Billings, OK. For the last two years, she had lived in St. Ann Nursing Home, where she received excellent care and met many new friends.
Her parents were Lillian and Homer Coyer. She was a star guard on the high school basketball team and graduated from Billings High School. She moved to Oklahoma City just before World War II and met Thomas Porter (Dad). They were married on Feb. 28, 1942, and celebrated 51 years together.
During the war, Mom worked at the Douglass Aircraft plant as a bicycle messenger. While Dad was overseas, their first daughter, Karen Kay, was born. Karen died on July 20, 1947, of leukemia. Their son, Allen, was born in 1948, and daughter, Sue Ann, was born in 1951. They moved into a new home in 1951, and Mom lived there until May 2017. Mom & Dad ran their own beauty supply business until retirement in 1981.
Mom was very active at the Pennsylvania Avenue Christian Church and was a member of the CWF. She taught the 2 year olds in Sunday School for so many years that some of her later "kids" were the children and grandchildren of her first "kids." She loved working the Fall Bazaar at church, making crafts to sell and dishing out stew. She attended Memorial Christian Church in the 1990s and was active there also.
Mom was a "guardian" and friend to many "older" ladies: she drove them to the store, the doctor and dentist appointments, and helped them with their bookkeeping. She also made sure all her tablemates made it to meals at St. Ann's.
Mom was predeceased by her parents, Tommy and Karen Kay. She is survived by her son, Allen (Sheila); her daughter, Sue Ann (Gary Kueffer); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
There will be a private family burial in Billings on Monday, Aug. 19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019