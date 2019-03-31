Winnie Jean

Brockway

May 15, 1941 - March 24, 2019



MADILL

Winnie Jean Brockway, age 77, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City after a short illness. She was born May 15, 1941 in Stratford, Oklahoma to John M. and Anna-belle (Massey) Ledford. She grew up in Oklahoma City and was a graduate of Capitol Hill High School. She lived most of her adult life in Enid, Tulsa and Owasso and moved to Madill in 2014 from Denison, TX. She was a housewife and a member of the Baptist Church. Winnie was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by one daughter Rhonda Walker of Mustang, OK and one son Raymond Ledford and wife Ronda of Kelleyville, OK. Also by three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Private memorial services will be announced at a later date. McNeil's Funeral Service, Mustang, OK is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary